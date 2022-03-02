SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new Utah House Bill titled H.B. 476 is threatening to modify regulations regarding animal enterprises and working animals.

The bill states that, if passed, a political subdivision may not adopt or enforce an ordinance or other regulation that prohibits or effectively prohibits the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of working animals.

Best Friends Animal Society of Utah has recognized the bill as detrimental and acknowledged how passing the bill would threaten the immense progress Utah has made in recent years regarding the humane treatment of animals.

In a media statement, Best Friends spoke out on behalf of the bill, stating, “HB 476 would, for instance, overturn all existing ordinances in Utah that currently prevent the sale of pets sourced from out-of-state puppy and kitten mills. If this bill were to pass, decades of work towards the humane protection of pets and animals would be undone.”

To take action in opposition to H.B. 476, send a personalized email or Tweet by clicking here. Calls are especially helpful.