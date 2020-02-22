New legislation proposes employer tax credit for child care

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- On Friday, Representative Suzanne Harrison of District 32 which represents Sandy and Draper introduced House Bill 187.

Speaking to the Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee, Rep. Harrison said, “the number of licensed child care providers has been steadily decreasing since 2005.”

Harrison says her proposed bill is designed to help families and businesses.

“I introduced House Bill 187 which is an employer tax credit which asks the state to invest in helping families afford and have access to child care through an employer tax credit.”

If approved, Harrison and advocates believe the legislation would keep more parents in the workforce, and help companies retain employees.

“I think this type of tax credit is used to encourage behavior of something that we want more of,” she explained. “This modest tax credit of $500,000 for five years is a good investment for our families to help get more businesses thinking about how they can give back to Utah to solve our child care shortages and also help their bottom line in finding, attracting and retaining top talent. The company can apply for 50% as a tax credit.”

Speaking to the committee in support of the proposed bill was working mom Janelle Griffin.

With her 1-year-old daughter in tow, Griffin explains why she supports the bill. “We wanted our child in a good situation, but also we needed to both work. I think it’s just hard sometimes. We’re not represented.”

The bill’s introduction was met with several questions and some push back from committee members.

“I think it crosses the proper role of government,” said Rep. Mark A. Strong of District 41.

“I have a hard time understanding how it is that the government is going to do a better job at telling the men and women in the C-suite this is the benefit you should be offering, said Rep. Norman Thurston of District 64.”

After a back and forth debate, lawmakers adjourned without voting on the bill.

As far as Rep. Harrison’s next course of action? “It’s really a matter of coming back at the next meeting should I ask the chairs to put it back on the agenda,” she said.

The committee is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, February 25th.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

ABC4 News obtains video of Friday's WVC shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC4 News obtains video of Friday's WVC shooting"

Video emerges in WVC shooting Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video emerges in WVC shooting Friday"

Money raised for Quaden Bayles' trip to Disneyland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money raised for Quaden Bayles' trip to Disneyland"

U of U dean on Black History Month: 'You are responsible for making sure that children understand their history and their culture'

Thumbnail for the video titled "U of U dean on Black History Month: 'You are responsible for making sure that children understand their history and their culture'"

Costco to ban non-members from food court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco to ban non-members from food court"

WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss