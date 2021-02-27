New bill hopes to require Utah school police to undergo cultural awareness training

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A proposed bill to have police officers working in Utah schools undergo cultural awareness training currently sits on the House floor.

On February 26, Rep. Sandra Hollins (D-Salt Lake City) is urging the House to take into consideration the benefit of Utah school police officers receiving mandatory cultural awareness training.

Hollins, the first Black lawmaker in the Utah Legislature, hopes the bill will allow officers to better understand America’s mental health crisis in youth of color; allowing for more sensibility when attempting to de-escalate conflicts.

The representative shares that with HB354 in place, she anticipates a significant reduction of students of color to be sent through Utah’s juvenile justice system, who are disciplined at higher rates both in Utah and across the nation.

Overall, at the end of the day, Hollins hopes to bridge the gap of disconnect between officers and students and create stronger and healthier relationships.

Read the full bill text below:

