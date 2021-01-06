Navajo Nation presidency asks for peace and unity calls D.C. violence ‘shameful’

WINDOW ROCK Arizona (ABC4 News) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a joint statement condemning the violence seen at the Washington D.C. protest.

Here is the statement in it’s entirety:

First and foremost, the violent events unfolding at the Capitol in Washington D.C. are shameful, uncalled for, and need to stop immediately. We are praying for the safety and well-being of our leaders and staff in Congress, law enforcement officers, the Navajo Nation Washington Office staff members, and all citizens of the Navajo Nation and our country.

Today was a special day for the Navajo Nation as we held a peaceful inauguration for chapter and other local officials to carry out duties and service for our Navajo people. Unfortunately, this special day for many of our new and returning leaders and their families is being overshadowed by the violence occurring in Washington D.C. We pray that law and order will be restored for the federal government, and we pray that our nation heals from the divisive politics that has driven so much of the discord in our country. We must remember that the peaceful transition of power has always been a cornerstone of our country’s democracy and for the Navajo people.

The division and the violence that has escalated today is unacceptable and must not be condoned or perpetuated by anyone, including our own Navajo people and leaders. We must be united as Navajo people, and not let the divisiveness we are seeing in Washington D.C. unfold in our homelands. Remember the teachings of our elders and the examples set by our past leaders and ancestors. Despite differences in views of society, politics, and values, we must always maintain respect and dignity for all people and each other.

Our country and the Navajo Nation are facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, but we are strong, and we are resilient — our grandparents, parents, and many others have proven this time and time again throughout our history. In the midst of this pandemic, unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 infections, and the overwhelming of our health care system, it is important for all Americans to come together and to protect the institutions of democracy, the spirit and hope of democracy, and most importantly to protect the health and safety of all Americans. We ask you to join us in prayer for our Navajo people and our country at this time. Ahe’hee’