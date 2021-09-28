National Voter Registration Day: A day set forth to inspire individuals to be heard

(ABC4) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The purpose of the day is to encourage people to vote through grassroots volunteering that will hopefully inspire individuals to register to vote.

National Voter Registration Day is considered a civic holiday and it was first observed in 2012. The holiday is observed every fourth Tuesday of September. According to the national voter registration day website, the U.S. Census reports that one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The reason being is that they miss the registration deadline, they don’t update their registration, or they’re not sure how to register to vote. National Voter Registration Day makes it so that people can register to vote without scrambling at the last minute before an election.

The effort to get people registered to vote involves such things as social media outreach and national and local coverage of voter registration to encourage individuals to go and get registered to vote.

The White House announced National Voter Registration Day in a tweet and encouraged everyone eligible Americans to register to vote.

“Today is National Voter Registration Day and the Biden-Harris Administration is encouraging every eligible American to participate in our sacred right to vote,” The White House said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Today is National Voter Registration Day and the Biden-Harris Administration is encouraging every eligible American to participate in our sacred right to vote. Register to vote for the first time, or check and update your voter registration status at https://t.co/O7jHlICgbZ. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 28, 2021

Governor Spencer Cox took to the streets in 2014 when he was lieutenant governor as part of a campaign to encourage people to vote. From an SUV emblazoned with the words “Road to Registration,” he spoke through a megaphone at people on the street saying, “Excuse me, are you registered to vote?”

Statistics from the Lieutenant Governor’s website recently as Sep. 9, 2021 report that there are 1.8 million total voters in Utah with 1.6 million of those voters active.

Another statistics website, Statista, reports that as of Dec. 7, 2020, 66.7% of eligible voters in the United States voted in the 2020 presidential election, with Minnesota showing the highest voter turnout at 80%.

Utah’s next general election will be on Nov. 8, 2022. For those wanting to register to vote, they can go to elections.utah.gov or click here.