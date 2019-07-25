Newsfore Opt-In Form

Mueller’s testimony: Sharp lines in partisan divide

Republicans and Democrats both took turns questioning Mueller

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller was grilled Wednesday by lawmakers about his investigation into Russian election meddling and whether the Trump campaign helped the Russians.

Republicans and Democrats questioned Mueller in two different congressional hearings.

Republican lawmakers argued Mueller treated President Trump unfairly and said he failed to make a legal case against the president.

“You made a political case instead, you put it in a paper sack, lit it on fire, dropped it on our porch, rang the doorbell and ran,” said Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA).

Republicans questioned political ties between members of Mueller’s team and Hillary Clinton.

“And half of them had a direct relationship either political or personal with the opponent of the person you were investigating,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

Mueller defended himself, his team and the investigation saying it was not politically motivated.

“I’ve been in this business for almost 25 years and in those 25 years, I have not had occasion, once, to ask someone about their political affiliation,” Mueller said. “It is not done.”

Democrats asked pointed, methodical questions about President Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.

“Did your investigation find that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from one of the candidates winning?”

“Yes.”

“And which candidate would that be?”

“Trump,” Mueller responded.

“Disloyalty to country: those are strong words but how else are we to describe a presidential campaign which did not inform the authorities of a foreign offer of dirt on their opponent?” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

It appears Democratic lawmakers will continue their probes into the president but Republicans say it’s simply time to move on.

