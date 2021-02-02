Mistreat livestock? Proposed Utah bill could keep you from getting hunting licenses, permits

FILE – In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Dairy cattle feed at a farm near Vado, New Mexico. Virginia-based Dominion Energy and Vanguard Renewables Ag of Massachusetts announced in January 2020 a $200 million partnership to convert methane from cow manure into renewable natural gas. The money will fund projects at dairy farms in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Georgia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Utahns who have mistreated livestock could be kept from getting a hunting permit according to a proposed bill.

House Bill 166 “addresses the treatment and theft of livestock, including livestock guardian dogs, and livestock infrastructure.”

Representative Casey Snider (R-Paradise) is proposing the bill during the 2021 Utah Legislative Session.

Under HB 166, “the Wildlife Board may not issue a reward license, permit, tag, or certificate of registration to a person who assists with prosecution for wanton destruction of livestock or a livestock guardian dog.”

Further, the bill “allows a hearing officer to suspend a person’s license or permit privileges for licenses and permits issued by the Division of Wildlife Resources if the person engages in certain criminal behavior.”

Unlike current state law, HB 166 “criminalizes the wanton destruction of a livestock guardian dog.”

Rep. Sniders bill also makes adjustments to the definition of “wanton destruction of livestock,” identifying it as a class B misdemeanor if the value of the livestock is $250 or less instead of the current $500, a class A misdemeanor if the value is between $250 and $750 instead of $500 to $1,500, a third degree felony if the value is between $750 and $1,500 instead of $1,500 to $5,000, and a second degree felony if the value is more than $1,500 instead of $5,000.

HB 166 has been introduced in the Senate and is now in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee.

