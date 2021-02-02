Mistreat livestock? Proposed Utah bill could keep you from getting hunting licenses, permits

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Dairy cattle feed at a farm near Vado, New Mexico. Virginia-based Dominion Energy and Vanguard Renewables Ag of Massachusetts announced in January 2020 a $200 million partnership to convert methane from cow manure into renewable natural gas. The money will fund projects at dairy farms in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Georgia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Utahns who have mistreated livestock could be kept from getting a hunting permit according to a proposed bill.

House Bill 166 “addresses the treatment and theft of livestock, including livestock guardian dogs, and livestock infrastructure.”

Representative Casey Snider (R-Paradise) is proposing the bill during the 2021 Utah Legislative Session.

Under HB 166, “the Wildlife Board may not issue a reward license, permit, tag, or certificate of registration to a person who assists with prosecution for wanton destruction of livestock or a livestock guardian dog.”

More on the 2021 Utah Legislative Session

Further, the bill “allows a hearing officer to suspend a person’s license or permit privileges for licenses and permits issued by the Division of Wildlife Resources if the person engages in certain criminal behavior.”

Unlike current state law, HB 166 “criminalizes the wanton destruction of a livestock guardian dog.”

Rep. Sniders bill also makes adjustments to the definition of “wanton destruction of livestock,” identifying it as a class B misdemeanor if the value of the livestock is $250 or less instead of the current $500, a class A misdemeanor if the value is between $250 and $750 instead of $500 to $1,500, a third degree felony if the value is between $750 and $1,500 instead of $1,500 to $5,000, and a second degree felony if the value is more than $1,500 instead of $5,000.

HB 166 has been introduced in the Senate and is now in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee.

Read the full text of the bill below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...