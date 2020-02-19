Mike Bloomberg to hold rally in Salt Lake City Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in Salt Lake City on Thursday.
The Democratic presidential candidate will hold a rally at Venue 6SIX9 located at 669 South West Temple.
Bloomberg opened a state headquarters in Salt Lake City in early January. This is his second time visiting the Beehive State since January. His campaign said he will open a second office ahead of Super Tuesday.
Doors will open for the public at 8 a.m., the rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
