Mike Bloomberg to hold rally in Salt Lake City Thursday

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks with members of the media at The Bridge Way School in Philadelphia. With Bloomberg now running for president, the news service that bears his name said Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, it will not “investigate” him or any of his Democratic rivals, and Bloomberg Opinion will no longer run unsigned editorials. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will hold a rally at Venue 6SIX9 located at 669 South West Temple.

Bloomberg opened a state headquarters in Salt Lake City in early January. This is his second time visiting the Beehive State since January. His campaign said he will open a second office ahead of Super Tuesday.

Doors will open for the public at 8 a.m., the rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Click here to RSVP.

