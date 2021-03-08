Midvale City Council commends Sen. Romney’s impeachment vote

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah city has passed a resolution commending Republican Senator Mitt Romney’s recent impeachment vote.

In a Monday release, the Midvale City Council says they passed a resolution of commendation from city officials for his vote alongside Democrats to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“It takes a lot of courage from the five of us on council to vote no on a large apartment complex proposed in our districts when there is a large public outcry over it,” says Councilmember Dustin Gettel. “I can’t even imagine the courage and conviction it took for Senator Romney to vote his conscience in the face of a violent insurrectionist mob.”

During the March 2 Midvale City council meeting, Gettel said he was moved by images of Sen. Romney being whisked away by Capitol police just moments before the area was breached by insurrectionists.

“We’d be having a very different conversation today if Senator Romney wasn’t removed by Capitol police at that precise moment,” says Councilmember Gettel.

In part, the resolution praised Senator Romney for “for his courage and leadership as Utah’s junior Senator during an extremely volatile political atmosphere where his own personal safety was compromised and without regard to his own political advancement or allegiances” and found that by taking such a historically courageous stand, he “faithfully support[ed] and defend[ed] the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

You can read the full resolution below:

Many have called for Sen. Romney to be censured for his vote, despite the Utah Republican Party issuing a statement in support of both senators.

The Utah Platform Republicans PAC has issued a resolution censuring Sen. Romney, saying it comes “because the Utah Republican Party has not issued a censure and because hundreds of thousands of Utah Trump voters need to know that some Republican leaders support censuring Romney.”

According to the U.S. Senate, a censure is less severe than an expulsion, sometimes being referred to as a condemnation or denouncement, and does not remove the senator from office.

“It is a formal statement of disapproval, however, that can have a powerful psychological effect on a member and his/her relationship in the Senate. In 1834, the Senate censured President Andrew Jackson — the first and only time the Senate censured a president. Since 1789 the Senate has censured nine of its members.”

As the Senate explains, the power to censure is not a power provided by the Constitution. Instead, the House and Senate have adopted internal rules allowing them to draft and approve censure resolutions that can be adopted by either chamber of Congress.

For more on censuring, and who has been censured in the past, click here.