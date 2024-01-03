OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — After more than a decade, Ogden City has a new mayor. Ben Nadolski was sworn in Tuesday afternoon and released a plan for the first few months in office. His plan is called “Blueprint for a Stronger Ogden – Our First 100 Days Together.”

The blueprint outlines a handful of priorities including increasing transparency, cultivating strong relationships with elected officials from all levels of the state, and improving infrastructure.

During the ceremony at Ogden City Hall, dozens of people squeezed into the council chambers to see Ben Nadolski be sworn in as the 39th in the city’s history. Along with Nadolski, three council members also took the oath of office promising to defend the U.S. and Utah constitutions.

After being sworn in, Nadolski addressed the council and the public. He briefly introduced his blueprint for his first 100 days.

The father or two’s number one priority, improving life for kids. To do so, he hopes to be a champion of community-based, youth-centric activities and programs. He stated: “Youth participation in recreation, sports, arts; for me, anything that gives youth an opportunity to compete. competition, I think, is good for people, it’s good for communities, it’s good for kids.”

As a former council member, he told ABC4 that he knows the city needs to be more transparent. His blueprint outlines a few ways he hopes to achieve that. One way is to establish strong communication channels with direct points of contact for city offices. Another way is to publish regular reports from his office that detail the city’s accomplishments, as well as current plans and projects. An additional tool will be to use social media to push out important information and interact with the public.

“I also want to make sure that we’re getting advanced input from the community and key stakeholders who are affected by our decisions before we get into the council chambers and discuss it on the record,” Nadolski said. “I think it’s really important to have early input and early buy-in.”

As someone who has worked for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for 23 years, Nadolski told ABC4 that he is experienced in making connections and building strong relationships with elected officials and others from all levels of government. He said this will help him strengthen key relationships for the city. This, he said will need to be used soon as the city will work with elected officials to find the funding needed to upgrade the Ogden Canyon waterline. This waterline runs from Pineview Reservoir through the canyon and into the city.

“The waterline is priority number one for this upcoming legislative session,” stated Nadolski. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to make sure that we’ve got support from our local elected officials, singing from the same sheet of music to make sure that we’re all on the same page for what our people need to have clean, reliable drinking water.”

While Nadolski said he didn’t know exactly how much the project would cost, he said some estimates predict upwards of $100 million.

While it’ll take a lot of effort to achieve all the goals outlined in the blueprint, Nadolski said he’s ready to hit the ground running. He added: “In the next 100 days, I’m going to have access to 650 professionals (city employees) who know these topics inside and out and they’re going to help me reach out to experts outside of the city who know the topic inside and out too.”