McAdams backs Trump inquiry, still undecided on impeachment

LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, of Utah, looks on during a health and wellness forum at Midvale Senior Citizens Center Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Midvale, Utah. McAdams is changing his position to support the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. He said Friday he has not made a decision on whether the president should be impeached, but he supports investigating what he calls serious allegations. McAdams was previously one of a small handful of undecided House Democrats. He says he changed his mind because the Trump administration is unlikely to cooperate with an investigation unless it’s conducted as an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah said Friday he supports the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a shift from one of a handful of undecided House Democrats.

McAdams said he has not made a decision on whether the president should be impeached, but he supports investigating what he calls serious allegations.

“An inquiry is necessary to get all the facts on the table,” McAdams said

The first-term congressman said the allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Biden family are serious, but he will remain objective on impeachment until he has seen all the evidence.

McAdams said his position shifted because the Trump administration is unlikely to cooperate with an investigation unless it’s conducted as an impeachment inquiry.

He was also influenced by Trump’s public call for China to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

“If the president’s actions are relating to the integrity of the 2020 election, we can’t wait until the 2020 election to determine what response we should take,” he said.

He also called a whistleblower complaint “deeply troubling” last week.

McAdams won a razor-thin victory over Republican incumbent Mia Love last year in a swing district. He is the only Democrat in Utah’s congressional delegation.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8.

