MAGA Patriot Party files with Federal Election Commission

(ABC4) – Could former President Donald Trump be planning to run under his own party in 2024?

According to WGN America correspondent Markie Martin, the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee has filed with the Federal Election Commission.

NEW: As of this morning, the MAGA Patriot Party has filed with the Federal Election Commission.



We have confirmed this with the FEC. pic.twitter.com/abTuufiI8R — Markie Martin (@MarkieMartin) January 25, 2021

“NEW: As of this morning, the MAGA Patriot Party has filed with the Federal Election Commission. We have confirmed this with the FEC,” she says.

According to the filing on the FEC’s website, the committee is based in San Antonio, Texas. The address associated with the party is an apparent office space in Texas. Other information with the filing is connected to a man in Florida.

Under the “Committees Participating in Joint Fundraiser” is Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

There is no word yet on whether Trump is associated with this filing.

Since President Joe Biden won the November election there has been speculation that Trump would run again in 2024.

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said in November, according to The Irish Times.

There are also reports that Donald Trump Jr. “is also thinking about his own political future.”

The news of the MAGA Patriot Party Committee filing with the FEC comes as the House of Representatives prepares to bring the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

The House voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. This makes him the only president to have been impeached twice in the nation’s history.

“Impeachment is like an indictment- an accusation,” Dr. Richard Davis, Professor of Political Science at Brigham Young University, explains. “The removal only comes after the Senate trial and vote, and in no case has that happened in the past.”

If convicted by the Senate, Trump woud lose the chance to run for office again in 2024.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.