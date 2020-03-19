Lt. Governor Spencer Cox chooses Senator Deidre Henderson as running mate

Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson poses for a portrait at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Practicing polygamy in Utah won’t be a felony crime for the first time in 85 years under a bill that passed the Legislature on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, and is headed for the governor’s desk. The Republican sponsoring the proposed change, Henderson, has argued that notorious polygamous leaders like Warren Jeffs have “weaponized” state law to keep followers from interacting with the outside world or going to police. Her proposal still includes harsher punishments for crimes linked to polygamy, like coerced marriage and sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Lt. Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday that he has chosen Senator Deidre Henderson as his running mate.

If elected, Henderson will become the second female lieutenant governor in Utah history. Henderson withdrew on Wednesday for re-election to the Utah State Senate and will immediately assume campaign responsibilities while Lt. Governor Cox works with the Utah Coronavirus Task Force.

“I am grateful that Senator Henderson has accepted our invitation to join the campaign,” said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. “She is a tremendous leader, a consistent conservative and unafraid of doing what is right for the people she serves. With her proven ability to lead communities during challenging times, Abby and I are confident we have found the perfect partner for the uncertainty that lies ahead.”

Senator Henderson stated that she is honored to serve the state in this capacity.

“I am humbled by the opportunity and grateful that Spencer has trust in me to follow in his footsteps as lieutenant governor. I look forward to representing our campaign, and plan to work hard to earn the support of Utahns and sharing with them the conservative principles Spencer and I strongly believe in,” she said.

Henderson became a state senator in 2013, representing Spanish Fork, Provo, Payson, Elk Ridge, Springville, Salem, Woodland Hills, Vineyard, and Santaquin. In her work in the Senate, she has been a strong advocate for conservative tax policy, as well as for small businesses in Utah. The Libertas Institute awarded Henderson as one of the organization’s Defenders of Liberty and gave her the highest score in the Senate.

Before running for public office, Senator Henderson was a Political Director and Campaign Manager for Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

“Despite the difficulties facing our state and nation at this time, I have faith in the people of Utah. We will pull through these difficulties together, and together we will be stronger than ever before,” Henderson said.

Lt. Governor Cox expressed his trust in Senator Henderson.

“Right now, my sole focus will continue to be the health, well-being and economic recovery of our state,” said Cox. “Therefore, I have asked Deidre to assume campaign responsibilities as we move forward. Today marks the beginning of what will be a tremendous partnership dedicated to serving our state. She has my full and complete trust.”

