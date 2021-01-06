Lone counter-protestor shows up to Trump rally at the Utah State Capitol

The US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington on December 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH STATE CAPITOL (ABC4 NEWS) – A lone counter protestor showed up among the hundreds of Trump supporters at the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday.

“I just saw stuff on the news and I knew the Capitol today was going to be dominated by Trump supporters,” said Ashlyn Tolman. “So, I wanted to show my view.”

Tolman held up a sign that read “Trump lost. Accept the confirmed results. Not Conspiracy.”

A peaceful rally was held for the 300 to 400 supporters who showed up.

Many of them waving American and Trump flags and protesting the election results.

With Utah being an open carry state, a large majority of supporters were strapped with guns including AK47s.

ABC4 witnessed a child that appeared to be about ten years old strapped with a knife on his hip.

Among the speakers of Wednesday’s event was the founder of a newly formed group here in Utah that’s hoping to expand nationwide.

“We also just want the people that are here to feel safe,” said Casey Robertson, Founder of United Citizens Alarm. “We brought about 70 of our vetted members that are trained and vetted, and we actually formed a perimeter around this entire Capitol.”

The chairman of the Utah Black Republican Assembly also addressed the crowd.

“Being out here today was about our Republican form of government,” said Roderick Threats.