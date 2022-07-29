SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is in Salt Lake City to discuss investments into Utah’s infrastructure as well as the state’s ongoing fire season.

Buttigieg will be joined by Utah Governor Spencer Cox at the State Capitol at 9 a.m. to announce a “significant infrastructure investment” in the wake of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Department of Transportation officials say the investment will “help communities prepare for and mitigate extreme weather events fueled by climate change.”

Buttigieg is also set to meet with local firefighters about their efforts to protect local communities amid a severe fire season.

At 11:30 a.m. MT, he will join a roundtable discussion will join Salt Lake City Mayor Jenny Wilson, Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson, and Utah State DOT leaders for a roundtable discussion with firefighters and community leaders at a fire station in Salt Lake County to discuss the 2021 Parley’s Canyon Fire.

ABC4 will live stream the events in this story.