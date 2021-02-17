Utah Senate, House discuss emergency response amendments

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Senate and House of Representatives will hold a joint media availability to discusses proposed emergency response amendments.

Members from both chambers will discuss S.B. 195, which “amends provisions related to emergency powers and public health emergencies.”

The bill, sponsored by Senator Evan Vickers (R-Cedar City), “limits Department of Health and local health department powers related to public health emergency declarations and orders of constraint.”

Parts of the provisions include “prohibiting declaration of a public health emergency after a previous declaration for the same public health emergency expires” and requires “notification of certain elected officials before taking certain actions.”

The bill also “limits emergency powers of the governor and chief executives of local governments” by multiple factors, including “allowing the Legislature and local legislative bodies to terminate an executive order.”

You can read the full text of the bill below.

Sen. Vickers will be joined by Representative Val Peterson (R-Orem) and Senator Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake) during the briefing, which you can view above starting at 1:30 p.m.