Utah Senate, House discuss emergency response amendments

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Senate and House of Representatives will hold a joint media availability to discusses proposed emergency response amendments.

Members from both chambers will discuss S.B. 195, which “amends provisions related to emergency powers and public health emergencies.”

The bill, sponsored by Senator Evan Vickers (R-Cedar City), “limits Department of Health and local health department powers related to public health emergency declarations and orders of constraint.”

Parts of the provisions include “prohibiting declaration of a public health emergency after a previous declaration for the same public health emergency expires” and requires “notification of certain elected officials before taking certain actions.”

The bill also “limits emergency powers of the governor and chief executives of local governments” by multiple factors, including “allowing the Legislature and local legislative bodies to terminate an executive order.”

You can read the full text of the bill below.

Sen. Vickers will be joined by Representative Val Peterson (R-Orem) and Senator Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake) during the briefing, which you can view above starting at 1:30 p.m.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...