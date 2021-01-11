LIVE NOW: Utah governor, lieutenant governor to unveil budget, sign executive orders

(ABC4) – Utah’s governor and lieutenant governor will unveil their budget and open a new rural office on Monday.

Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson will roll out their budget priorities for FY 2022 during a Monday morning briefing.

According to the Office of the Governor, this is their first official action at their new rural office at Southern Utah University.

The newly-inaugurated officials will also sign two executive orders and make an announcement about Cedar Breaks National Monument.

