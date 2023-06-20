BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — Today, ABC4 joins Glen Mills live where the 2nd District Special Election Debate for the Republican candidates is happening at Woods Cross High School.

Following Rep. Chris Stewart’s resignation, Republican candidates looking to replace Stewart will discuss their political platforms and answer any questions the public may have leading up to the special election.

Glen Mills will be moderating the debates. The first one is at 7 p.m., and the second debate starts at 8 p.m. The debates are sponsored by Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele Republican parties.

There are a total of 13 Republican candidates attempting to advance to the primaries. District 2 members will vote for one candidate to proceed during the Republican Party Convention on Saturday, June 24 at Delta High School.

Additional Republican candidates may also advance to the primaries if they submit at least 7,000 voter signatures by July 5. Republican candidates taking the signature path include former state Rep. Becky Edwards, congressional staffer Scott Hatfield, former chair of the Utah Republican Party Bruce Hough, Remy Bubba Kush, and former congressional staffer Scott Reber.

The Republican primary will be held on Sept. 5, and the municipal general election and special general election for the U.S. House seat will be held on Nov. 21.