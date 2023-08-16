FILE – Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

UPDATED: 8/16/23

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With today’s arrest of another Utahn for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection, it may be difficult for some people to get a clear idea of how many Utah citizens have been investigated in the case.

Various sources show differing lists of defendants, some as few as 12 and others up to 15. In an effort to clear the air, ABC4 has worked to try to compile as accurate a list as possible of those being accused by the federal government in the insurrection.

While a number of Utahns have already pleaded guilty to their charges, some cases are still being litigated. Here’s the latest on what we know.

Pleaded guilty

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the following Utahns have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced in connection with the insurrection.

Bradley Bokoski, arrested 5/25/22 in Eagle Mountain. Pleaded guilty to charges 10/13/22. Janet West Buhler, arrested 7/30/21 in Salt Lake City. Pleaded guilty to charges on 1/13/22.. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation. Fined $500. Landon Kenneth Copeland, arrested 4/29/21 in St. George. Indicted on 10/29/21. Pleaded guilty on 5/19/22. Michael Lee Hardin, arrested 4/2/21 in Kaysville. Arraigned on 4/14/21 and pleaded not guilty to four counts. Later pleaded guilty on 1/21/22. Sentenced on 4/11/22 to 18 months of probation, including 30 days of home detention and 60 hours of community service. Fined $500. Landon Manwaring, arrest date not noted. Pleaded guilty on 8/26/22. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 35 months of probation, and fined $500. Susan Manwaring, arrest date not listed. Pleaded guilty on 10/4/22. Willard Jake Peart, arrested 4/22/21. Pleaded guilty 1/12/22. Sentenced on 5/2/22 to 36 months of probation, including 60 days of home detention and 240 hours of community service. Fined $500. Jacob Kyle Wiedrich, arrested 7/29/21 in Salt Lake City. Arraigned and pleaded guilty to one count on 10/14/21. Sentenced on 1/9/22 to three years probation, including three months of home detention and 100 hours of community service. Fined $500.

Pleaded not guilty, still pending

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the following Utahns have been charged in connection with the insurrection, but still have pending cases after pleading not guilty.

Brady Knowlton, arrested 4/7/21 in St. George. Charged via superseding indictment on 4/16/21 and arraigned on 4/21/21, pleading not guilty on all counts. Remains free on personal recognizance. John Earl Sullivan, arrested in Salt Lake City, no date listed. Indicted on 2/3/21 and pleaded not guilty to six counts. Remains free on personal recognizance.

Arrested, cases still pending

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the following Utahns have been arrested, but their cases are still pending and have not yet moved forward.

Justin Dee Adams, arrested 10/7/22 in West Jordan. Databases differ, but National Public Radio states he has pleaded not guilty without listing a source. Nejourde Meacham, charged 7/14/23. Arrest status unclear at this time. Odin Meacham, arrested in Myton. Arrested 5/16/23.

Cases still pending, but information unclear

Israel Mark Matson, listed by the DOJ as arrested on 7/20/2023 in Kingston, Ariz. Some databases show him as an Ogden, Utah resident, but the DOJ’s information has not been recently updated. Gary Wilson of Salt Lake City. Listed as a defendant by databases kept by the George Washington University Program on Extremism and National Public Radio, but not listed in the DOJ’s database of those under investigation.