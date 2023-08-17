Ogden Utah, USA. Mail in ballot to vote in the election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock/pureradiancecmp)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Registration and voting dates were officially announced for the Sept. 5 municipal primary elections, and the special election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District in Utah. ABC4 has compiled those dates for ease of access.

County clerks have begun mailing ballots to eligible Utah voters ahead of the elections.

The 2nd Congressional District race is a Republican primary. Only registered Republicans within the district can participate, the press release states. New and unaffiliated voters may join the Republican Party if they would like to vote in the primary election.

Municipal elections are nonpartisan. All residents within a designated area holding a primary are eligible to participate, the press release states.

To find information on candidates for the 2nd Congressional District, visit this website.

Important Dates

Aug. 22, 2023: Voters can cast their ballots early at a polling location beginning Aug. 22 for two weeks. County clerks will have specific dates and hours of operation going forward.

Voters can cast their ballots early at a polling location beginning Aug. 22 for two weeks. County clerks will have specific dates and hours of operation going forward. Aug. 25, 2023: This is the final day for Utahns to register to vote and receive a by-mail ballot.

This is the final day for Utahns to register to vote and receive a by-mail ballot. Sept. 1, 2023: Early in-person voting must be completed by this date. Though some county clerks will also hold in-person voting on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Early in-person voting must be completed by this date. Though some county clerks will also hold in-person voting on Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2023: This is the primary election day. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must have their ballots postmarked by the USPS by this date. This means they must be dropped off in the morning before the mail goes out for the day. Voters are also encouraged to take their ballots to a secure dropbox, or a polling place until 8 p.m. Utahns can register to vote in person and vote during early voting or on election day. Voters who register on election day need a photo ID and proof of residency. They are available to vote in person at any polling place in their registered county and must bring an ID.

This is the primary election day. Oct. 31, 2023: County clerks will begin to mail general election ballots for all eligible Utah voters.

County clerks will begin to mail general election ballots for all eligible Utah voters. Nov. 21, 2023: General election day.

As a reminder, Utahns can track their ballots from start to finish on vote.utah.gov or via BallotTrax. This is a free service that notifies voters of their ballot status via text, email, or voicemail.

Several locations in Utah have opted for ranked-choice voting. This includes Genola, Heber, Kearns, Lehi, Magna, Midvale, Millcreek, Payson, Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, Vineyard, and Woodland Hills. This means they are able to rank each candidate instead of choosing one as their option.

Secure drop boxes can be located on vote.utah.gov, or by calling a county clerk. The county clerk contact information can be found here.

For any additional information, such as voting district maps, you can visit their website.