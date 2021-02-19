Life and legacy of Jerry Sloan honored in proposed Utah concurrent resolution

UTAH (ABC4) – A proposed concurrent resoultion aims to honor the life and achievements of former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan.
S.C.R. 7, sponsored by Senator Lincoln Fillmore (R-Salt Lake), “honors the life and legacy of Jerry Sloan, basketball player and coach, for his achievements and the positive impact he had on the state of Utah.”
Sloan passed away in May 2020 at the age of 78. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016. In his final days, Sloan required 24-hour care.
SLIDESHOW: Jerry Sloan through the years
Sloan took over as head coach of the Jazz 17 games into the 1988-89 season when Frank Layden stepped down, and remained at the helm until midway through the 2010-11 season, when he abruptly retired.
He went on to win 1,221 games, the fourth most in NBA history. Sloan was the first NBA coach to win 1,000 games with the same team, but was never able to capture that elusive NBA title, leading Utah to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. The Jazz lost both times to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.
One of the toughest players around back in his day, Sloan made two All-Star Games and was a six-time All-Defensive selection for the Bulls in the 1960s and 1970s. After retiring from playing in 1976, the team subsequently retired his No. 4, making him the first player in franchise history to have his jersey raised to the rafters.
His coaching career ended on February 7, 2011, when after a loss to the Chicago Bulls, Sloan suddenly retired. Sloan downplayed an argument he had with all-star guard Deron Williams in his final game. He later became a consultant for the team.
Sen. Fillmore’s resolution highlights not only Sloan’s achieve on the court, but his legacy beyond, drawing attention to the Bobbye and Jerry Sloan Hand-in-Hand Foundation, which helps “individuals and organizations reach their full potential, demonstrating not only his generosity but also his efforts to support his community.”
“Sloan exemplified the values of Utah and brought fans from all walks of life together to take pride in the Utah Jazz,” the bill continues. “Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Legislature of the state of Utah, the Governor concurring therein, honor a great citizen of the state, Jerry Sloan, for his leadership of the Utah Jazz and the positive impact he has had not only on basketball but also on the citizens of Utah. Be it further resolved that the Legislature and the Governor express their sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jerry Sloan for their great loss.”
The bill was introduced on Thursday in the Senate.
You can read the full text of the concurrent resolution below: