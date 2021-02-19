Life and legacy of Jerry Sloan honored in proposed Utah concurrent resolution

In this March 22, 2017, file photo, former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz have announced that Jerry Sloan, the coach who took them to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died. Sloan died Friday morning, May 22, 2020, the Jazz said, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – A proposed concurrent resoultion aims to honor the life and achievements of former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan.

S.C.R. 7, sponsored by Senator Lincoln Fillmore (R-Salt Lake), “honors the life and legacy of Jerry Sloan, basketball player and coach, for his achievements and the positive impact he had on the state of Utah.”

Sloan passed away in May 2020 at the age of 78. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016. In his final days, Sloan required 24-hour care.

SPRINGFIELD, MA – SEPTEMBER 11: Hall of Fame inductees Jerry Sloan and John Stockman chat during a press conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 11, 2009 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Head coach Jerry Sloan (L) of the Utah Jazz yells at offical Joey Crawford (R) as he disputes a call in the second half of game two of the NBA Finals at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Chicago Bulls won the game 93-88 to tie the series at 1-1. AFP PHOTO/Doug COLLIER (Photo by DOUG COLLIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

28 Apr 2001: Head coach Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz reacts from the sideline in game three of round one of the NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 94-91. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) greets Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan after Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series Friday, May 16, 2008, in Salt Lake City. The Lakers beat the Jazz 108-105. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – JUNE 4: Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan talks to the media 04 June during a press gathering at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Jazz won the first game against the Chicago Bulls 88-85 to take a 1-0 lead in the seven game series. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan (R) and players John Stockton (2R) and Karl Marlone (2L) argue with official Bob Delaney (L) after Stockton felt he was fouled by a Washington Wizards player during their NBA matchup at the MCI Center in Washington, DC, 14 November 2002. The Wizards won 105-102. AFP PHOTO / Pablo CUARTEROLO (Photo by PABLO CUARTEROLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read PABLO CUARTEROLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jerry Sloan (R), coach of the Utah Jazz, yells as Quincy Lewis (L) comes off the court during game two of the NBA Western Conference semifinals in Portland 09 May, 2000. The Trail Blazers defeated the Jazz, 103-85, to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO MIKE NELSON (Photo by MIKE NELSON / AFP) (Photo by MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: Jerry Sloan, head coach of the Utah Jazz, answers questions10 June at a press conference after morning workouts in preperation for game five of the 1997 NBA Finals agaisnst the Chicago Bulls to be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah 11 June. The series is tied at 2-2. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan(R) grabs the jersey of John Stockton 18 May 1999 during game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series against the Portland Trailblazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Jazz beat the Blazers 93-83 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. AFP PHOTO/George FREY (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)





Sloan took over as head coach of the Jazz 17 games into the 1988-89 season when Frank Layden stepped down, and remained at the helm until midway through the 2010-11 season, when he abruptly retired.

He went on to win 1,221 games, the fourth most in NBA history. Sloan was the first NBA coach to win 1,000 games with the same team, but was never able to capture that elusive NBA title, leading Utah to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. The Jazz lost both times to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.

One of the toughest players around back in his day, Sloan made two All-Star Games and was a six-time All-Defensive selection for the Bulls in the 1960s and 1970s. After retiring from playing in 1976, the team subsequently retired his No. 4, making him the first player in franchise history to have his jersey raised to the rafters.

His coaching career ended on February 7, 2011, when after a loss to the Chicago Bulls, Sloan suddenly retired. Sloan downplayed an argument he had with all-star guard Deron Williams in his final game. He later became a consultant for the team.

Sen. Fillmore’s resolution highlights not only Sloan’s achieve on the court, but his legacy beyond, drawing attention to the Bobbye and Jerry Sloan Hand-in-Hand Foundation, which helps “individuals and organizations reach their full potential, demonstrating not only his generosity but also his efforts to support his community.”

“Sloan exemplified the values of Utah and brought fans from all walks of life together to take pride in the Utah Jazz,” the bill continues. “Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Legislature of the state of Utah, the Governor concurring therein, honor a great citizen of the state, Jerry Sloan, for his leadership of the Utah Jazz and the positive impact he has had not only on basketball but also on the citizens of Utah. Be it further resolved that the Legislature and the Governor express their sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jerry Sloan for their great loss.”

The bill was introduced on Thursday in the Senate.

You can read the full text of the concurrent resolution below: