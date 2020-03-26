Let’s do ‘as much testing as we can’: Thomas Wright shares thoughts on COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amid the ongoing global pandemic, the Utah governor’s race is unfolding. ABC4 Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills caught up the candidates to get their thoughts on COVID-19 and the path forward.

Former Utah GOP chair and businessman Thomas Wright shared his message to Utahns during these uncertain times.

Wright said Utahns are resilient. “We’re going to get through this together. We’ll look back and we’ll remember how we rallied around each other and we served each other. We looked out for each other and we did it the Utah way,” said Wright.

Wright said he believes the state’s actions regarding social distancing are sufficient, but he would like to the state ramp up its test capacity.

“We have a great biomed industry here in Utah. We should deploy them as much as we can to do as much testing as we can. The places that are having success with COVID-19 are the places that are testing and identifying the people who are infected who don’t know they are infected and making sure they are self-quarantining so they’re not spreading the disease. I’d like to play a little bit more offense on the testing part of it, said Wright.

Wright went on to say as a business owner he uniquely understands how the pandemic is impacting business owners.

