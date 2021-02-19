Legislature stalls bill that would ban all medical interventions for transgender minors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a heated committee meeting, legislators voted 10-3 to send HB 92 back to the Rules Committee, a move that essentially stalls the bill from progressing through the legislature and acknowledges procedural inadequacies in the current draft.

HB 92 proposes banning all medical interventions for transgender minors including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries. Under the legislation, all of these interventions would be considered ‘unprofessional conduct’ by medical professionals and could be punishable.

During the committee meeting, community members spoke on both sides of the issue; medical professionals spoke to the efficacy of these treatment options as well as their safety and some even chastised the lawmakers for attempting to overstep their bounds in creating this kind of sweeping legislation.

Multiple transgender individuals spoke in support of the bill, arguing that these medical interventions are significant and should not be used on a minor, but only on fully consenting adults.

