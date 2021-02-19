Legislature stalls bill that would ban all medical interventions for transgender minors

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a heated committee meeting, legislators voted 10-3 to send HB 92 back to the Rules Committee, a move that essentially stalls the bill from progressing through the legislature and acknowledges procedural inadequacies in the current draft. 

HB 92 proposes banning all medical interventions for transgender minors including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries. Under the legislation, all of these interventions would be considered ‘unprofessional conduct’ by medical professionals and could be punishable. 

During the committee meeting, community members spoke on both sides of the issue; medical professionals spoke to the efficacy of these treatment options as well as their safety and some even chastised the lawmakers for attempting to overstep their bounds in creating this kind of sweeping legislation. 

Multiple transgender individuals spoke in support of the bill, arguing that these medical interventions are significant and should not be used on a minor, but only on fully consenting adults.

Read the full text of the bill here:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...