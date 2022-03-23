UTAH (ABC4) – As promised Governor Spencer Cox vetoed House Bill 11 which would ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports.

But the battle is far from over and the governor is still trying to find compromise.

Governor cox said he vetoed HB 11, “Because the bill was substantially changed in the final hours of the legislative session with no public input and will likely bankrupt the Utah high school athletic association” due to lawsuits and activists agree.

“We have worked for months in good faith negotiations and the legislature blindsided us,” said executive director of Equality Utah Troy Williams said.

House Speaker Brad Wilson said the bill isn’t meant to target trans athletes, it’s meant to protect women’s athletics.

“This is not directed at any one or any specific individuals this is directed that preserving girls’ sports and their safety and competitiveness,” Wilson said.

Williams said the bill unfairly targets trans kids.

“There are 85,000 registered athletes in the entire state, and there are just FOUR, four registered transgender athletes”

But bill sponsor Kera Birkeland is fighting back, saying this is a discussion on the fundamental belief in equality.

“This is not about a number of children this is not about a number at all this is about a fundamental belief that you either have or you don’t that women’s sports need to be preserved,” Birkeland said.

Though she believes trans kids should be able to excel, she said women’s sports is a separate issue.

“It should be about finding places for the transgender youth to excel and provide all still providing the opportunity for girls to excel and provide,” Birkeland said.

Equality Utah said to protect the equality of trans kids, they are prepared to sue.

“If we cannot seek justice through the legislature and their unwillingness to deal with complex issues we will seek justice through the courts,” Williams said.

Gov. Cox calling for a special session following the override to review a fiscal anaylsis of the bill to prevent lawsuits from hurting schools.

The vote to override happening this Friday.

The veto requires a two-thirds vote and legislative leaders say they have the votes.