OREM, Utah (ABC4) — In the final debate for the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee will take on Independent candidate Evan McMullin tonight at 6 p.m. at Utah Valley University.

HOW TO WATCH: ABC4.com will carry the entire debate on our live stream, while you can also watch live on TV. You can also watch the debate from the Utah Debate Commission’s website.

The event will be moderated by KSL NewsRadio host Doug Wright. ABC4’s own Glen Mills will serve on the media panel.

The race between Lee and McMullin is drawing national attention, as it could be one of the key races that shifts or saves the balance of power in the U.S. Senate from Democratic to Republican control.

“This is within the margin of error,” said Richard Davis, an emeritus professor of political science at Brigham Young University, citing recent polls by Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics. “It could go either way. It’s basically neck and neck.”

Lee easily defeated a pair of challengers in the June 28 primary with 62% of the vote. He’s held the Senate seat since 2011. A graduate of Brigham Young University Law School, he previously served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and as counsel to former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, according to Ballotpedia. He was also among a shortlist of candidates for possible Supreme Court justices under former Pres. Donald Trump.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, McMullin is the co-founder of Renew America Movement, formerly known as Stand Up Republic. He has also working as an operations officer with the CIA, the chief policy director of the House Republican Conference, an advisor to the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House of Representatives, and an investment banker with Goldman Sachs.

