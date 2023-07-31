SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The court denied the request for a temporary restraining order which would remove Celeste Maloy (R) as a candidate for Congressional District 2 in the upcoming special election.

The lawsuit was filed by R. Quin Denning (R), a Washington County resident who campaigned for the Congressional District 2 seat before losing the nomination to Maloy.

Maloy’s candidacy came into question after Denning forwarded findings that Maloy was not registered with the Republican party as a voter at the time she filed to run for Chris Stewart’s soon-to-be vacant seat. Denning also claimed Maloy was not living in Utah at the time of her filing making her ineligible to represent the state.

However, attorneys for Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said Maloy met every lawful qualification. They stated Maloy only needs to be a resident in Utah at the time of the election, not the filing,(which she was). They also claim state law “does not equate political party membership with active voter registration.”

In addition, they argued the petition against Maloy’s candidacy was filed too late as ballots had already been printed and sent overseas, the redaction of which would significantly delay the election. They also claimed the lawsuit had been filed in the wrong court.

As for an explanation as to why Maloy was not living in Utah, Maloy’s attorneys explained she had moved to Virginia to work for Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, whose seat she is campaigning to fill due to his resignation.

Maloy reportedly always intended on returning to Utah and renewed her Utah driver’s license while she was living in Virginia.

Denning says he is not currently planning on appealing the court’s decision saying it “wouldn’t make sense” at this point in the election. He further stated the lawsuit was not about removing Maloy, rather it was to make the process clear and transparent.

Denning says he still feels the law was violated.

Henderson however called the court’s decision “a win for the rule of law” saying that lawsuits of this kind “are driven by politics and false accusations instead of facts.”

“We appreciate the Court’s order denying the motion to halt the CD2 special election, questioning the venue, timing, and, most importantly, merits of the case,” she said.