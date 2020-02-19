Lawmaker says there’s need for ‘broader conversation’ on racism in Utah

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s only African American legislator Rep. Sandra Hollins is calling for a conversation about racism. This is in response to an incident in opposition to a bill that would decriminalize polygamy.

While giving a presentation opposing the bill, Angela Kelly of the Sound Choices Coalition, showed some name tags, including one that read “slave” and turned her attention to Rep. Hollins.

Kelly later compared polygamy to slavery in a post on Twitter.

The House Democratic caucus called her behavior “racist and absolutely inappropriate.”

Tuesday, Rep. Hollins issued a statement in response to requests to meet with Kelly.

“I want to thank my colleagues, allies, and supporters for standing with me and for their overwhelming encouragement.  Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.’ Mrs. Angela Kelly has already publicly stated her position and I have no interest in discussing this specific matter with her.   During the session, legislative time is limited, valuable, and is better spent working on the issues most pressing for my constituents. I hope the incident last week serves as a learning opportunity for people.  We need a broader conversation about racism and bias in this state.”  

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

