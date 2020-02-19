Lawmaker says there’s need for ‘broader conversation’ on racism in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s only African American legislator Rep. Sandra Hollins is calling for a conversation about racism. This is in response to an incident in opposition to a bill that would decriminalize polygamy.

While giving a presentation opposing the bill, Angela Kelly of the Sound Choices Coalition, showed some name tags, including one that read “slave” and turned her attention to Rep. Hollins.

Kelly later compared polygamy to slavery in a post on Twitter.

The House Democratic caucus called her behavior “racist and absolutely inappropriate.”

Tuesday, Rep. Hollins issued a statement in response to requests to meet with Kelly.

“I want to thank my colleagues, allies, and supporters for standing with me and for their overwhelming encouragement. Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.’ Mrs. Angela Kelly has already publicly stated her position and I have no interest in discussing this specific matter with her. During the session, legislative time is limited, valuable, and is better spent working on the issues most pressing for my constituents. I hope the incident last week serves as a learning opportunity for people. We need a broader conversation about racism and bias in this state.”

