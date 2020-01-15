Kerry Gibson wants to replace Rep. Bishop in Congress

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Kerry Gibson, the Utah Commissioner of Agriculture and Food, announced Tuesday that he is stepping down to run for Congress in Utah’s First Congressional District.

“Serving as Utah Agriculture and Food Commissioner has been the honor of my life. My family and I have always been dedicated to service in our community,” said Gibson in a news release announcing his campaign.

Gibson says he is running for Congress because the community “deserves a proven and dedicated representative, who will fight for our conservative values without apology.”

Gibson is a small business owner and before his appointment to UDAF, he served as Deputy Director at the Department of Natural Resources, as a Weber County Commissioner, and Utah State Representative.

Following Gibson’s announcement, Governor Gary Herbert appointed Kelly Pehrson as interim manager of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

“I’m grateful to Commissioner Gibson for his service to the state, and I respect his decision to run for office,” said Herbert in a statement.

Rob Bishop, the current Representative for Utah’s First Congressional District, has said he’s not running for re-election at the end of his current term.

Other candidates who’ve announced their intent to run for the seat include Mark Shepherd, Jamie Cheek, Howard Wallack, Bob Stevenson, Tina Cannon, Taylor Lee, and Katie Witt.

