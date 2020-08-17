Kanye West files as candidate for president in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Kanye West has filed as an unaffiliated candidate for president in the state of Utah.

Monday, August 17 is the last day you can file for candidacy in Utah. Three candidates applied for the presidential race, Brock Pierce, Joe Mchugh, and Kanye West.

According to the Associated Press, State Elections Director Justin Lee said his office has verified that West’s campaign gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot.

West has missed filing deadlines in several states, including Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and Michigan.

Here is a picture of the application.

Image of Kanye West’s application to run for President in Utah

West has been talking about being a write-in candidate, and not everyone has taken him seriously. Now he is getting on the ballot in a few states, and Vox reported he could possibly be a spoiler in the race.

West is on the ballot in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. His effort to get on the ballot in Wisconsin has been challenged.

West’s motivations are not always easy to figure out, at one point he was friends with President Donald Trump or at least had an alliance. West, who once backed Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.

Experts do not think West will get enough votes to swing the election, but no one knows what will happen.

Is there potential for West’s candidacy to hurt Joe Biden? In an interview last week Kanye told Forbes, “I am not denying it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

