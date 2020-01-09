Justice Ginsburg announces she’s ‘cancer free’

(CNN Newsource)- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s is cancer-free.

The liberal icon has battled the disease four times.

Her most recent scare was when she was treated for a malignant tumor on her pancreas in August.

Before that, she dealt with lung cancer, colon cancer, and another bout with pancreatic cancer.

The 86-year-old has said she will stay on the Supreme Court as long as she is healthy and mentally agile.

Many of her fans hope she keeps her post at least until a democrat is elected to the White House.

President Donald Trump has appointed two justices since he took office–firmly establishing a conservative majority in the nation’s highest court.

Supreme Court justices serve until they resign or die.

Congress can also remove them in a process similar to impeaching a president, though that has never happened.

