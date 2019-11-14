Jon Huntsman Jr. officially announces 2020 run for governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. has officially announced that he is running for governor in 2020.

He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

Huntsman was governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009, then became ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011.

In 2012 he was a candidate in the presidential race.

Most recently he’s worked as the US Ambassador to Russia.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

