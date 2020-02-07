Live Now
Jon Huntsman Jr. announces Provo Mayor Kaufusi as running mate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A press release sent out by the Huntsman 2020 Governor campaign names Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi as his choice for Utah’s next Lieutenant Governor

According to the press release, Jon M. Huntsman Jr. said:

“Michelle is a natural leader with a real passion for public service who will bring an important local perspective to our administration,” Governor Huntsman said. “Her service as mayor of one of our state’s largest cities has prepared her for this role and her years as a member of her local school board have given her insight into the needs of our students and teachers. Michelle is a tremendous addition to the ticket and she is the right choice to be Utah’s next lieutenant governor.”

She is the daughter of a single mom, and watched her mother go back to school to get her nursing degree, and worked graveyards to support her seven children. She says the example taught her the importance of education and hard work.

Mayor Kaufusi said, “I started in the trenches as a mother, volunteering, navigating the public school system, and then as a member of the Provo School Board. There’s nothing like having actually worked on those issues.”

She is married to Steve Kaufusi, who played two seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is also the former defensive line coach at BYU. Both of them went to BYU.

