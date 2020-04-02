Jeff Burningham selects Sen. Dan McCay as running mate

Republican Sen. Dan McCay poses for a portrait at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A panel of lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jeff Burningham announced State Senator Dan McCay as his pick for lieutenant governor of Utah.

Burningham describes McCay as a conservative Republican who has served in the Utah Legislature since 2013.

“Utah wants a lieutenant governor who will be a public servant for the people of Utah, someone who understands the legislative process and can help pass an agenda that gets Utah back on track,” said Burningham in video message posted to Facebook Wednesday evening.

Burningham and McCay join a crowded field vying for the Republication nomination. They’ll be up against Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson, Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Thomas Wright and Congressman Rob Bishop, Aimee Winder Newton and John Dougall, and Jan Garbett and Dr. Joe Jarvis, Other Republican candidates include Greg Hughes and Jason Christensen. They have not yet announced running mates.