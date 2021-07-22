JDawgs and ‘Funeral Potatoes’ chips part of Sen. Romney’s Utahn lunch

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – When you host lunch, you cannot go wrong with hot dogs, potato chips, and a little dessert. And you REALLY cannot go wrong when all of those items are coming from Utah.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) took the opportunity on Thursday to served a selection of Utah state foods a lunch he hosted for fellow Republican senators.

Also in attendance was Jayson Edwards, the founder and owner of the iconic JDawgs, who flew in from Utah with his gourmet hot dogs to personally grill for the group.

Romney’s office says Edwards served up JDawgs to senators with the signature “Special Sauce” and assorted toppings. Additionally, the senators had the chance to enjoy a selection of Pioneer Chips, including the flavor “Funeral Potatoes.”

For dessert, Graham Canyon ice cream, mint brownies, and chocolate milk from the BYU Creamery were served.

Sen. Romney sent his colleagues off with a gift bag of assorted products highlights Utah’s food industry. Included was:

JDawgs “Special Sauce”

Heber Valley Cheese from Midway

Utah Honey from Ogden

Utah Truffles from Lindon

Apple Beer from Holladay

Dried cherries from Payson and Santaquin

Every week, Republican senators get together for lunch and take turns hosting. Sen. Romney’s turn also happened to land ahead of maybe one of the biggest holidays in Utah – Pioneer Day.