JDawgs and ‘Funeral Potatoes’ chips part of Sen. Romney’s Utahn lunch

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – When you host lunch, you cannot go wrong with hot dogs, potato chips, and a little dessert. And you REALLY cannot go wrong when all of those items are coming from Utah.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) took the opportunity on Thursday to served a selection of Utah state foods a lunch he hosted for fellow Republican senators.

Also in attendance was Jayson Edwards, the founder and owner of the iconic JDawgs, who flew in from Utah with his gourmet hot dogs to personally grill for the group.

Romney’s office says Edwards served up JDawgs to senators with the signature “Special Sauce” and assorted toppings. Additionally, the senators had the chance to enjoy a selection of Pioneer Chips, including the flavor “Funeral Potatoes.”

For dessert, Graham Canyon ice cream, mint brownies, and chocolate milk from the BYU Creamery were served.

Sen. Romney sent his colleagues off with a gift bag of assorted products highlights Utah’s food industry. Included was:

  • JDawgs “Special Sauce”
  • Heber Valley Cheese from Midway
  • Utah Honey from Ogden
  • Utah Truffles from Lindon
  • Apple Beer from Holladay
  • Dried cherries from Payson and Santaquin
  • Sen. Romney (R-UT) serves up iconic JDawgs to his fellow Republican senators in Washington D.C., with some help. (Romney)
  • JDawgs spread, courtesy of Sen. Romney, to be served to Republican senators in Washington, D.C. (Romney)
  • Sen. Romney (R-UT enjoys Utah classics – JDawgs – during a lunch with other Republican senators. (Romney)
  • (Romney)Sen. Romney (R-UT enjoys Utah classics – JDawgs – during a lunch with other Republican senators. (Romney)
  • A goodie bag Sen. Romney (R-UT) gave his Republican colleagues during a lunch featuring Utah foods in Washington, D.C. (Romney)

Every week, Republican senators get together for lunch and take turns hosting. Sen. Romney’s turn also happened to land ahead of maybe one of the biggest holidays in Utah – Pioneer Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files