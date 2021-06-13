‘It’s counterproductive’, United Utah Party responds to new GOP resolutions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The United Utah political party is challenging recently passed GOP legislations on race relations and gun rights, Sunday.

The announcement from the Utah Senate of the resolutions passing comes after Utah Governor Spencer Cox left Critical Race Theory and made Utah a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Cox then sent a letter to state lawmakers regarding the two issues and said the move “would benefit from more time, thought, dialogue, and input.”

“While I’m sure someone might be able to point out differently, I can’t remember these types of hot-button issues ever being put on a special session call. It’s not that I disagree with the desire to act, but doing it the right way — and at the right time — will lead to better legislation,” Gov. Cox expressed.

On June 13, the United Utah Party express their thoughts regarding the removal of Critical Race Theory from public Utah schools and GOP’s support for the Second Amendment.

The Utah GOP has passed two disturbing resolutions that the United Utah Party is deeply opposed to. The first of these resolutions calls for banning critical race theory from Utah public schools, even though the curriculum is not even taught anywhere in the state. This would cause a chilling effect on most if not all meaningful conversations about race in Utah classrooms. As our party platform states, the United Utah Party believes that “good government requires transparency, fairness, and a robust and civil debate.” Banning discussions about race in the classroom goes against that goal, would send the wrong message to our children, and overall would be counterproductive for the state of Utah. This resolution prevents important conversations that help Utahns understand issues and work towards solutions to issues. Instead, it promotes controversy that pulls us to political extremes.”

According to the United Utah Party the removal of Critical Race Theory from public classrooms removes transparency, fairness, and a robust and civil debate among the younger generations. This, to the group, prompts for inequality and the lack of understanding between peers.

They continue:

The Utah GOP has also passed a resolution in support of making Utah a “Second Amendment” sanctuary, blocking the state from enforcing “overreaching federal firearms laws” or any regulation that “imposes a prohibition, restriction, or other regulation that does not exist under the laws of the state of Utah.” The United Utah Party is dedicated to supporting and upholding the Constitution in its entirety, including the Supremacy Clause and the Second Amendment. We believe in working towards action that will protect the right of Utahns to possess firearms, while still considering the need for safeguards to keep them away from those that would use them irresponsibly. The GOP’s resolution is grandstanding that doesn’t leave any room for the practical compromise that voters want.”

According to the United Utah Party, both of the newly passed resolutions also ignore key issues facing Utah right now, including pandemic recovery, drought, and housing affordability.