Is the future female? The changing face of Utah politics

As a reflection of what’s happening across our nation, the face of Utah politics is changing.

Taking a look at the state’s three most populous counties, more than 40 women were listed on the ballot in Salt Lake County for Tuesday’s election.

That’s compared to more than 25 women in both Weber and Davis Counties.

In Weber County alone, unofficial results show multiple women were elected to several city council posts.

“We get to talk about a vision for the city,” said Salt Lake City Mayor-Elect Erin Mendenhall.

In Tuesday’s election, the councilwoman defeated her opponent State Senator Luz Escamilla.

It was in the city’s first all-female mayoral race. In January, Mendenhall will take over for current Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

Now as the third woman to occupy the mayor’s post, Mendenhall becomes part of the shifting face of politics.

“It’s exciting and it means that Salt Lakers wanted to engage in this conversation,” said Mendenhall. “Hopefully, the path that I’ve been offering will be able to be informed to a greater extent through these conversations in the transition.”

In addition to Salt Lake City, the city of Layton also elected a woman as mayor. It’s likely the city’s first.

Two-term councilwoman Joy Petro defeated fellow councilwoman Joyce Brown with more than 6,100 votes compared to Brown’s 5,400 votes.

Editor’s note: The on-air version of this story incorrectly states that Erin Mendenhall is the second woman to be mayor of Salt Lake City. She is the third woman to hold this position.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: