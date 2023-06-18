SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The sponsor of a bill that is leading to some books being pulled off the shelves at school libraries is asking the Davis School District to reconsider its ban on the Bible.

Representative Ken Ivory (R), West Jordan, sponsored HB374, Sensitive Materials in Schools, last year.

“Should there be age-appropriate limits on content in schools, and that’s all we are talking about. Should there be age-appropriate limits for what we provide children in public schools? When I came back into the legislature I had moms call me and say you wouldn’t believe what’s in schools, and I said you are right, I don’t believe you. And, we met and they showed me. This is material you can’t show on the air, material we can’t in legislative meetings, and the parents can’t show at a school board meeting,” Ivory said.

He says they passed the bill to address the most egregious situations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a twist, the Davis School District has pulled the Bible from libraries at middle and elementary schools.

They say they are just doing their best to follow the new law, but Ivory says it’s a mistake.

“Look at what the test says. It says you take it as a whole. You don’t cherry-pick a verse here, or a verse there. You take the Bible as a whole. They didn’t do that. When you take it as a whole, you look at the Bible it’s a history of good and bad over millennia. You take a few things here and there, you take it out of context,” he said.