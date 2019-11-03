Why Aimee Winder Newton wants to be governor and where she stands on key issues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Another candidate has officially entered the race to fill the open seat for governor in 2020.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton is the first female to enter, and if she wins, she would be the first woman ever elected as governor in Utah.

She stops by Inside Utah Politics this week to discuss why she wants the job, her qualifications and where she stands on key issues.

