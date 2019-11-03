Why Aimee Winder Newton wants to be governor and where she stands on key issues

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Another candidate has officially entered the race to fill the open seat for governor in 2020.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton is the first female to enter, and if she wins, she would be the first woman ever elected as governor in Utah.

She stops by Inside Utah Politics this week to discuss why she wants the job, her qualifications and where she stands on key issues.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Principal, teacher on leave after student wears Hitler costume to school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Principal, teacher on leave after student wears Hitler costume to school"

WWII vet starts scooter fleet

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII vet starts scooter fleet"

WATCH: Boy caught on camera filling empty candy bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Boy caught on camera filling empty candy bowl"

McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys"

UPS Hiring Seasonal Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring Seasonal Help"

Stronger beer now in Utah stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stronger beer now in Utah stores"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories