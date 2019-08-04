What’s next for Medicaid expansion in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The replacement bill for Proposition 3 took a major hit, and now there are different opinions on what should happen next for Medicaid expansion in Utah.

State leaders say they plan to move forward as laid out in SB96, which means continuing to seek waivers and fallback to full expansion next year.

Advocates say the state should move to fully expand now after the federal government said it would not approve the latest waiver.

State Representative Jim Dunnigan, the House sponsor of SB96, and Matt Slonaker with Utah Health Policy Project join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to debate the issue.

