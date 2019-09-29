What’s being done to help prevent suicide in Utah and what parents should watch for

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It’s an issue that hits Utah especially hard as the number one cause of death for youth.

State Representative Steve Eliason, R- Sandy, and Cathy Davis with the State Board of Education join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what to watch for and what’s being done to prevent the crisis in our state.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts help is available. You can call the national hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or reach out on the Safe Ut App.

