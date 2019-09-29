SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It’s an issue that hits Utah especially hard as the number one cause of death for youth.
State Representative Steve Eliason, R- Sandy, and Cathy Davis with the State Board of Education join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what to watch for and what’s being done to prevent the crisis in our state.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts help is available. You can call the national hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or reach out on the Safe Ut App.
MORE INSIDE UTAH POLITICS
- The IUP Panel on tax reform, impeachment and Climate Strike
- What’s being done to help prevent suicide in Utah and what parents should watch for
- The IUP Panel on gun laws and ballot initiative changes
- Spencer Cox discusses run for governor and his take on some of the big issues
- The IUP Panel on the special session and partisan school board elections