SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The primary election is just a few weeks away and the rules are different this time around due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The election will be primarily conducted by mail, but there will be some minor accommodations.

State elections director Justin Lee joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to break down everything you need to know to make your vote count.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections