SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Voters in Utah and 14 other states will help shape the presidential primary this year on Super Tuesday.
Its’ a big change for our state, having used the caucus system for the presidential primary in the past.
Justin Lee the state director of elections joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the changes and all the information you need to make your vote count on March 3, 2020.
Other Super Tuesday stories:
- What you need to know about Super Tuesday
- The IUP Panel on Super Tuesday, Daylight Saving Time and the Johnson Amendment
- Poll shows Bernie Sanders is front-runner in Nevada
- Super Tuesday voting dates and deadlines
- Democratic presidential hopefuls turn to Utah ahead of Super Tuesday