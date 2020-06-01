Utah’s candidates for governor to face-off in debate Monday evening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-The first two days of June ABC4 News, along with the Utah Debate Commission, will bring you five debates that will shape the future of Utah.

We heard the Republican candidates vying for the 4th District seat face-off at noon; the 1st Congressional District Democratic candidates debate at 3 p.m., and we’re finishing off Monday at 6 p.m. with a debate amongst Utah’s candidates for governor.

You can watch all of those here, on abc4plus.com, and on air at ABC4, or on the Utah Debate Commission YouTube page.

ABC4 News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills sat down with candidates during ABC4 News Town Hall Special: Coronavirus – A Path Forward to discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health.

The first candidate on was Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. The following week Thomas Wright joined us. On May 25th, candidate Greg Hughes joined us. We will conclude with Jon Huntsman Jr. on June 8th.

Send us the questions you have for Huntsman and you might be featured on the show Monday, June 8th at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2nd the Utah Attorney General Republican Debate candidates face off in a debate at noon. Republican candidates for Utah’s 1st Congressional District debate at 3 p.m.

The primary will occur on June 30, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections