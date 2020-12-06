Utah voters approve changes to education funding

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Utah voters approved an amendment to change the income tax earmark for education funding in our state.

Amendment G passed on a 54% to 46% vote in the General Election.

State Senator Dan McCay, (R) Riverton, sponsored the bill to put the amendment on the ballot. He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss how it works and what’s next for education funding in Utah.