SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The fate of the boundaries for Utah’s Congressional Districts will go before the Utah Supreme Court this week.

The case challenging the repeal of Prop 4 and the congressional maps approved by the state legislature is set to be heard Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“In 2018, Utah voters voted in favor of Proposition 4, which created an independent redistricting commission and voter-centered standards to draw our political lines here in Utah. However, unfortunately, the legislature repealed Proposition 4 and passed egregiously gerrymandered maps. Utahns have taken that fight to the court, and that’s what this lawsuit is about,” said Better Boundaries executive director Katie Wright.

The League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and some individual plaintiffs are teaming up on the lawsuit.

Wright, whose organization also has an interest in the outcome, says she sees signs of momentum building.

“There have been recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court that I really view as momentum to our case. First of all, there was a ruling about the Voting Rights Act, which of course is federal law that ruled in favor of the voters. That you can’t purposefully dilute black community’s vote. Most recently, a ruling in Moore V. Harper where the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that it is absolutely the role of state courts to protect their state using the state constitution. We believe that has been with the court historically, but now that has been affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Wright said.