Utah GOP chair previews upcoming virtual convention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The state’s two largest political parties are moving forward as planned with their state conventions.

This Saturday, The Utah Republican Party and the Utah Democratic Party will host their conventions online.

Derek Brown, the chair of the Utah GOP joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss how the virtual gathering will work and why he made the decision to host it on schedule despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

