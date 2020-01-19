SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The race for governor is shifting into full speed. Former Utah GOP Chair Thomas Wright is one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination.
He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why he wants to lead the state and where he stands on some of the key issues of the day.
What others are clicking on:
- The IUP Panel on impeachment and the legislative session
- Thomas Wright on why he wants to be governor and where he stands on key issues
- Firefighters put out fire at abandoned home in Kearns
- Utes drop fourth straight Pac-12 game, losing at Arizona State, 84-66
- Utah State blows 19-point lead in final minutes to lose to Boise State, 88-83