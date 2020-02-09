The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – State lawmakers are considering a number of bills related to family planning this year.

That issue is one of the top priorities for Alliance for a Better Utah. Policy Director Lauren Simpson joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the bills.

She also addresses the organization’s opposition to abortion bills up for consideration.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah"

Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue"

Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs"

Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control"

'Today marks a significant step in fulfilling' commitment to justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Today marks a significant step in fulfilling' commitment to justice"

Federal officials remain vigilant of further threats to Hispanics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal officials remain vigilant of further threats to Hispanics"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss