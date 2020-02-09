The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – State lawmakers are considering a number of bills related to family planning this year.
That issue is one of the top priorities for Alliance for a Better Utah. Policy Director Lauren Simpson joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the bills.
She also addresses the organization’s opposition to abortion bills up for consideration.
