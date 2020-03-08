The push to provide maternal mental health services in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – According to the YWCA Utah at least one in seven Utah women struggle with mental health issues related to motherhood.

In 2019, the state legislature responded with funding for maternal mental health resources. That includes a new website from the Utah Department of Health to help Utah women, parents, and families find local resources for maternal mental health services.

But, advocates say there is more work to do to address these issues.

This week on Inside Utah Politics we explore the impact first hand and look into what’s being done now and other potential solutions.

