The IUP Panel on vaccine mandates and election audits

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As workplaces across the country implement vaccine mandates, some workers along with high-profile figures have been quitting their jobs in protest of the mandates.

Earlier this week, state lawmakers have come before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to call for an audit of the 2020 presidential election.

This week, former State Senator Scott Howell, (D) and former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes, (R) joins the Inside Utah Politics panel discussion to weigh in on vaccine mandates and election audits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories